February 22, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - MADURAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday announced a solatium of ₹2 lakh each to the family of R. Kishore and M. Sivaraman, who drowned last year in a quarry pit near Nagamalai Pudukottai in Madurai district. The CM ordered the release of the amount from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund, according to an official release.