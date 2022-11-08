Lunar eclipse visible for a few moments, owing to cloudy sky

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
November 08, 2022 20:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Children peeping through a telescope to catch a glimpse of partial lunar eclipse in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Swarms of children and adults gathered to catch a glimpse of the partial lunar eclipse on a bridge near Thirumalai Rayar Padithurai here on Tuesday evening. But to the disappointment of them, including many across the city, the eclipse was visible for a few moments past 6.15 p.m. owing to cloudy sky.

ADVERTISEMENT

The viewing meet was organised by Tamil Nadu Science Forum. Its state organiser Mo. Pandiarajan said that the eclipse can be seen with naked eye or using a binocular for a better view.

In an attempt to bust the many myths pertaining to eclipses, sundal was distributed among the participants to be consumed during the occurrence of the eclipse. The eclipse occured between 5.12 p.m. and 6.19 p.m., according to the Ministry of Earth Science.

Many including, K. Kavitha of Simmakkal and P. Dhaksha and B. Ruthrasree of Class 7 tried their luck by peeping through a telescope stationed at the venue by the Forum but wished the cloud cover had not played spoilsport.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite this, the participants had a chance to learn the scientific facts on eclipses from the Forum’s treasurer P. Sivaraman.

“Awareness of eclipses, especially among school students, is a must beyond textbooks. Schools must come forward to hold viewing meets during eclipses to kindle the interest in science among children,” said Mr Pandiarajan.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He added that the speciality of the eclipse is that “we will only get to experience another lunar eclipse from India on October 28, 2023.”

Traffic on the bridge was affected for more than 30 minutes since passersby parked their vehicles along the pavement to witness the spectacle.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app