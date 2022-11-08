Lunar eclipse visible for a few moments, owing to cloudy sky

Children peeping through a telescope to catch a glimpse of partial lunar eclipse in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Swarms of children and adults gathered to catch a glimpse of the partial lunar eclipse on a bridge near Thirumalai Rayar Padithurai here on Tuesday evening. But to the disappointment of them, including many across the city, the eclipse was visible for a few moments past 6.15 p.m. owing to cloudy sky.

The viewing meet was organised by Tamil Nadu Science Forum. Its state organiser Mo. Pandiarajan said that the eclipse can be seen with naked eye or using a binocular for a better view.

In an attempt to bust the many myths pertaining to eclipses, sundal was distributed among the participants to be consumed during the occurrence of the eclipse. The eclipse occured between 5.12 p.m. and 6.19 p.m., according to the Ministry of Earth Science.

Many including, K. Kavitha of Simmakkal and P. Dhaksha and B. Ruthrasree of Class 7 tried their luck by peeping through a telescope stationed at the venue by the Forum but wished the cloud cover had not played spoilsport.

Despite this, the participants had a chance to learn the scientific facts on eclipses from the Forum’s treasurer P. Sivaraman.

“Awareness of eclipses, especially among school students, is a must beyond textbooks. Schools must come forward to hold viewing meets during eclipses to kindle the interest in science among children,” said Mr Pandiarajan.

He added that the speciality of the eclipse is that “we will only get to experience another lunar eclipse from India on October 28, 2023.”

Traffic on the bridge was affected for more than 30 minutes since passersby parked their vehicles along the pavement to witness the spectacle.