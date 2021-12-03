Cloudburst results in flooding in Srivilliputtur

Cloudburst in and around Srivilliputtur town led to inundation of several residential areas and brought copious rainwater and filled up several tanks past Thursday midnight.

The rain gauge station in Srivilliputtur recorded 67 mm of rainfall. Residents of four huts that were partially damaged in Kallanai Odai Street were provided accommodation in a marriage hall.

The rain that started past midnight continued for nearly two hours flooding many areas in the town. Among them, Kulalar Street, Raittanpatti, Arunthathiyar Colony, Thaikkapatti and Aathukadai Street were inundated.

Sivakasi Sub-Collector M. Birathiviraj, Tahsildar, Srivilliputtur, R. Ramasubramanian, inspected various spots and oversaw the water draining works carried out by Srivilliputtur municipal authorities. “The blockages in the channel were cleared and water started draining,” Mr. Birathiviraj said.

Srivilliputtur Municipal Commissioner Malliga said that water had almost drained in all areas of the town by evening. However, the municipal officials were creating baby channels to divert water in case of more rain on Friday night as many tanks had water up to the brim.

Periyakulam tank, which had water only around 50% till Thursday, got filled up in the flash flood. Other than Srivilliputtur, only Rajapalayam recorded 18 mm of rainfall out of the 12 rain gauge stations in the district.