Clothes worn by SSI murder case accused recovered

KANNIYAKUMARI

The special investigation team probing the murder of Special Sub-Inspector of Police Y. Wilson has recovered the clothes reportedly worn by the accused when they gunned down the police officer at Market Road check-post in Kaliyakkavilai on the night of January 8.

The police team that took the accused – Abdul Shameem of Thiruvithancode and Thoufiq of Elankadai in Kottar in Nagercoil – to Vadakara near Kozhikode in Kerala recovered the dresses. During interrogation, the duo reportedly told the investigators that they fled to Kozhikode after gunning down the police officer and purchased new clothes from a shop at Vadakara. After dumping the old clothes in a place, they reportedly went to a barber shop to change their hairstyle in a bid to escape from the police.

After recovering the clothes, the police team interrogated the hairdresser too.

Since the police custody of the duo comes to an end on Friday, the investigators will produce them in the District Principal Sessions Court again in the evening.

The National Investigation Agency, which has taken up the investigation of the case, has sent a team to Nagercoil to grill the accused. The NIA is likely to seek their custody when they are produced in the court.