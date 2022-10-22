Clothes distributed to underprivileged people

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 22, 2022 18:05 IST

Chinmaya Seva Trust in Kochadai here on Saturday distributed clothes to over 150 people from underprivileged families ahead of Deepavali. A press release from the Trust said saris, dhotis and shirts were distributed by Vijaya Srinivasan to men and women, including 50 differently abled people.

Sweets and savouries, sponsored by Paramount Textiles Mills, were also distributed to them. Swami Sivayogananda of Chinmaya Mission enlightened the gathering on the importance of offering prayers to Goddess Lakshmi on the day of the festival in order to receive her the bountiful grace.

