Clothes distributed to 200 people

08 November 2020 19:22 IST

Madurai

Chinmaya

Seva Trust, Madurai, distributed clothes to about 200 people from underprivileged families ahead of Deepavali at its office in Doak Nagar here on Sunday.

A press release from the trust said saris, dhotis and shirts were distributed to the people. Sweets and savouries, sponsored by Paramount Textile Mills, were also distributed. Swami Sivayogananda of Chinmaya Mission delivered the welcome address. Vijaya Srinivasan distributed the clothes to the beneficiaries. Members of Chinmaya Mission organised the event.