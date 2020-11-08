Madurai08 November 2020 19:22 IST
Comments
Clothes distributed to 200 people
Updated: 08 November 2020 19:41 IST
Madurai
Chinmaya
Seva Trust, Madurai, distributed clothes to about 200 people from underprivileged families ahead of Deepavali at its office in Doak Nagar here on Sunday.
A press release from the trust said saris, dhotis and shirts were distributed to the people. Sweets and savouries, sponsored by Paramount Textile Mills, were also distributed. Swami Sivayogananda of Chinmaya Mission delivered the welcome address. Vijaya Srinivasan distributed the clothes to the beneficiaries. Members of Chinmaya Mission organised the event.
More In Madurai
Read more...