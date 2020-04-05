Cloth masks come to the rescue of these women

Krishnan N. Subramanian, who runs Yellow Bags Foundation, an organisation that works towards creation of sustainable products by working with vulnerable communities, says when the lockdown was announced, he locked his unit in Sellur, provided money to his employees for their sustenance and sent them off.

But he never knew that they’ll be back soon. Banks approached him to make cloth masks for their customers. Since the start of April, 20 women don masks themselves, work in shifts to make 2,000 double-layer cotton masks a day. They are available in a couple of colours.

M. Chellamma, a worker, says she was worried about running the household with the loss of her and her husband’s income. Now she is relieved that regular income has been ensured for her at least. Another worker M. Sophia says they also have the satisfaction of making an useful product which is in shortage.

Mr. Krishnan says physical distancing is maintained at the workplace with sewing machines placed in such a way.

The workers also have access to soap and water which they ought to use while coming in and going out.

“We also prepared ‘kashayam’ on a couple of days and share tips on safety precautions to be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 before they leave home by 6.30 p.m.,” he says.