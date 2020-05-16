Closure of textile shops today

MADURAI

16 May 2020 22:04 IST

As a precautionary measure to contain COVID-19, Collector T. G. Vinay said textile shops would be closed on Sunday.

Textile shops were allowed to be open on May 11 after the relaxations across the State. Shops are not allowed to open in containment zones.

The administration banned the sale of meat every Sunday as it has caused severe breach of physical distancing in the past.

Advertising

Advertising