Closure of newly-constructed ROB at Balakrishnapuram leads to commotion

July 13, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST

Sudden closure of newly-constructed road over-bridge at Balakrishnapuram for vehicular traffic created a commotion here on Thursday.

Scores of road users, especially those living along the alignment of the bridge that runs over three railway level-crossing gates - on Palani Road, Karur Road and Chennai Road - gathered at the bridge.

Much to the relief of the city residents, the bridge work got almost complete a couple of months back and even before it was officially opened for vehicular traffic, the vehicle-users started to use the longest ROB of the city for the last few weeks.

“The people of the entire city have patiently put up with difficulties due to the construction work for the last nine years. But, now after the structure work got over, people started to use it as they had to take a circuitous route for more than four km,” said an advocate A. Dhayala Sundar.

However, when the bridge was blocked with concrete blocks on both sides, the people got agitated.

Police and Highways officials tried to pacify the people claiming that the bridge work was yet to be fully completed. “However, we did not find any sign of work going on anywhere in the bridge. Why should the officials make the people suffer even now,” the advocate asked.

Later, as the local people insisted on opening the the bridge as even ambulances were caught in traffic jams leading to loss of lives, the officials accepted to open a small portion to allow two-wheelers, cars and ambulances.

Some of the concrete blocks were removed giving relief to the residents.