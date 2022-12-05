Close tanneries letting untreated effluents into waterbodies: villagers

December 05, 2022 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Pallapatti panchayat with a bottle of the polluted water at the Dindigul Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

Residents of Pallapatti panchayat near here on Monday demanded the district administration to close down tanneries that were letting their untreated wastewater into water channels.

Led by Congress cadre, the residents alleged that they were developing health issues as the untreated effluents from the Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP), that is run by more than 40 tannery units was being let into the water channels and drainage at night.

Congress state executive committee member B. Justin Rajkumar said that the discharged water flows to Moongilkulam and Alangulam water tanks which in turn pollute the drinking water sources and the groundwater table.

“We draw polluted water from borewells as well. The stench that emanates from the water indicates that the water is unfit for usage. Many even suffer from asthma, kidney and skin issues. When it rains, it becomes even more convenient for these units to discharge their wastewater into the drainages,” charged S. Surendar, 30, a resident of Pallapatti panchayat.

Stating that this was posing a threat to the health and hygiene of the villagers as there was water stagnation during rains, they sought the complete closure of the units that were violating the norms.

Collector S. Visakan directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to look into the issue by doing a field visit.

