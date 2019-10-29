‘Close open drains’

MADURAI
The district administration has ordered closure of open drains at the earliest. In a press release, the administration said that open borewells and drains must compulsorily be covered under the Tamil Nadu Municipalities (Regulation of sinking of wells and safety measures) Rules, 2015.
If residents find uncovered drains they can reach out to the administration on 1077 and 0452 2526161. In case they find open borewells, they can call 9789270122 and 9788869536.
