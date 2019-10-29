Madurai

‘Close open drains’

more-in

MADURAI

The district administration has ordered closure of open drains at the earliest. In a press release, the administration said that open borewells and drains must compulsorily be covered under the Tamil Nadu Municipalities (Regulation of sinking of wells and safety measures) Rules, 2015.

If residents find uncovered drains they can reach out to the administration on 1077 and 0452 2526161. In case they find open borewells, they can call 9789270122 and 9788869536.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 29, 2019 9:25:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/close-open-drains/article29825177.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY