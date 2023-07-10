‘Close liquor shops, bars on July 15, birth anniversary of Kamaraj’

July 10, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Urging the State Government to close down all liquor shops and the bars attached to liquor shops and also in the hotels on July 15, the birth anniversary of the late Chief Minister K. Kamaraj, members of Akhila India Samaththuva Makkal Katchi submitted a petition to Collector K.P. Karthikeyan on Monday.

Led by district president of the party Alagesan, members of the AISMK submitted the petition. They said in the petition that the schools and the industries established when Kamaraj was the Chief Minister had taken Tamil Nadu as one of the top three States of India now and the reservoirs he had built had provided firm foundation for increased agro production of the State. Even the present generation remembers the great leader for his able, clean and caring administration.

As his birth anniversary is celebrated across the State on July 15 every year by people from all walks of life, the Tamil Nadu Government should order the closure of liquor shops, the bars attached to these shops and also the bars in the hotels on this day as a mark of respect to Kamaraj, who always stood firm on complete prohibition in Tamil Nadu, they said.

‘Build column’

A group of cadre of Thamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, led by its Tirunelveli city district president Kanmani Maaveeran, submitted a petition seeking construction of a column on the banks of the Tamirabharani River in memory of 17 persons who drowned in the river on July 23, 1999 when police chased away the troublemakers in the rally took out to the Collectorate in support of increased wages for Maanjolai tea estate workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, the bridge across the perennial river near the Collectorate should be named as ‘Maanjolai Tea Garden Martyrs Bridge’, they said.

Bus service sought

A group of college students from Moolaikkaraipatti submitted a petition seeking operation of buses by Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation via their hamlet to Tirunelveli Junction in the morning so that they reach their colleges before 10 a.m., the starting time. If a bus is operated from A. Sattankulam to Tirunelveli Junction via Moolaikkaraipatti at 7.50 a.m., the bus will reach Tirunelveli Junction before 9.15 a.m. so that the students can reach the colleges latest by 9.45 a.m., they said.

In the grievance redressal meeting, Dr. Karthikeyan disbursed welfare measures worth ₹ 51.70 lakh to 80 women attached to 4 self-help groups from Radhapuram, Valliyoor, Nanguneri and Palayamkottai.

District Revenue Officer P.M. Senthilkumar and Deputy Collector (Training) Sheeja were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.