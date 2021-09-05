Close down TASMAC outlets: Madurai Adheenam

The State government should consider closing TASMAC outlets in the State in the larger public interest, said Madurai Adheenam Sri la Sri Hari Hara Gnanasambanda Desika Paramacharya Swamigal here on Sunday.

Speaking at the 150th anniversary of V. O. Chidambaranar at a function organised by Vellalar Mahasabai, the pontiff said that considering the future of youth, the government should close TASMAC shops and find alternatives to make up revenue earnings.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his good governance, he said certain bold measures by the Centre had restored the glory of important shrines in the country and, as a sequel, some of the neighbours were baffled. The borders, especially, Ladakh, among others had got fresh identity.

The State government should allow the celebration of Vinayaka Chaturthi with restrictions, if required, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said

He refused to comment on the 100-day performance of the DMK government, when asked about his views.

The new pontiff felt that it might not be correct to appoint priests from all castes in temples.

Asked to elaborate, he said that certain traditions, which were in vogue from time immemorial, should not be changed or disturbed by the governments.