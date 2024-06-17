Close association between caste outfits and contract killers in T.N.: CPI (M)

Asserting that there is close association between caste outfits and contract killers in the State, CPI (M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan has urged the Tamil Nadu Government to crush this nexus by taking punitive action against them.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday after inspecting the CPI (M) office on Reddiyarpatti Road, which was attacked by a few after an inter-caste wedding was organised on the office premises a few days ago, Mr. Balakrishnan said the inter-caste marriages and their supporters were being threatened through these attacks and even murders in some instances. Since ‘honour killings’ were taking place as a result of these challenges, the Tamil Nadu Government should take punitive measures against these fanatics instead of being a spectator.

“The State Government should enact law in the upcoming Assembly session for punishing severely the caste outfits opposing inter-caste marriages and orchestrating honour killings and the mercenaries being hired by these groups for orchestrating their heinous crimes while ensuring protection, employment, housing etc. for the inter-caste couple,” Mr. Balakrishnan demanded while assuring that the CPI (M) would continue to protect inter-caste marriages.

The CPI (M) State secretary observed that the Manjolai tea estate workers, who were being forced to leave the place where they were living for four generations, should be allowed to work by the Tamil Nadu Government through its company, Tan Tea. A policy decision should be taken by the government to protect the tea garden workers, he said.

“Since the tea estate company’s lease period is about to come to an end, the workers are being flushed out through the voluntary retirement scheme. Instead of allowing the tea estate workers to suffer in menial works in the plains, the government should re-employ them through the Tan Tea,” Mr. Balakrishnan urged.

In the evening, the CPI (M) organised a demonstration here in protest against the attack on its office.