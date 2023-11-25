HamberMenu
Cleared but not cleaned: Uprooted water hyacinth flows down the Vaigai

November 25, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau
JCB removing water hyacinth from the Vaigai near Yanaikkal bridge in Madurai on Saturday.

JCB removing water hyacinth from the Vaigai near Yanaikkal bridge in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Water hyacinth was removed from a stretch on the Vaigai riverbed near Yanaikkal bridge by the Public Works Department in Madurai on Saturday. 

Due to the unchecked growth of water hyacinth in the river, many parts of the city witnessed water inundation following opening of the Vaigai dam for irrigation in Ramanathapuram district.  

However, residents say that the water hyacinth was not removed from the water but was uprooted and let to flow downstream. This would not only clog the weirs built across the river but would also aid in the regrowth of the plant.

“The plants should be taken out of the water instead of being merely uprooted. Even if this place gets cleared another area in the river will be filled with the plants,” they said.  

A. Sekaran, Assistant Engineer, PWD, said, “the water hyacinth is being pushed into the water and once the river dries up after the dam is closed, the plants will also die preventing any further growth.” 

“The area from where the water hyacinth is being removed is filled with drainage and water stagnates there all the time thereby providing fertile ground for water hyacinth to flourish. We have planned to remove the plants once in three months to avoid this problem”, he added. 

Mr. Sekaran said the remaining water hyacinth would be removed in a day’s time.

