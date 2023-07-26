‘Clear pending petitions seeking permission for renovating church, mosque’

July 26, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Permission for renovating churches and constructing new churches in Kanniyakumari should be given at the earliest without violating norms stipulated by the government, chairman of Tamil Nadu State Minorities Welfare Commissioner S. Peter Alphonse has said.

Chairing a meeting held here on Wednesday to review implementation of the schemes for the welfare of minority communities and look into their problems, Mr. Alphonse said officials, instead of allowing the minorities’ pleas to gather dust, should clear the applications for renovating the churches or mosques based on the norms laid by the Tamil Nadu government. If the application is submitted for constructing a new church or a mosque, the officials should decide such petitions on merit without violating any of the existing rules stipulated by the State government.

When combined prayers are conducted in the houses without public address system, there is no need for getting prior permission from the police and other officials, who should not disturb such religious events. At the same time, these combined prayers should not disturb the neighbours, he said.

He discussed with the officials about the status of petitions seeking permission for constructing churches and mosques, buying land for burial ground, assistance for pilgrimage to Holy Land, etc. He also disbursed welfare measures to the needy.

Minister for Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj; Member Secretary of the Commission V. Sampath; Collector P.N. Sridhar; Corporation Commissioner Anand Mohan; Superintendent of Police Hari Kiran Prasad; Sub-Collector of Padmanabhapuram H.R. Koushik; MP Vijay Vasanth; MLAs J.G. Prince and Rajesh Kumar; Mayor R. Mahesh; and Assistant Collectors (Training) Kunal Yadhav and Rajat participated in the meeting.