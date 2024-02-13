Cleanliness issues dominate Madurai Corporation Council meeting

February 13, 2024 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - Madurai

Councillors raised the issues of cleanliness and solid waste management in the City during the Corporation Council meeting held on Monday.

Chairperson of zone 2 Saravana Bhuvaneswari complained that lack of collection points at zonal level caused delay in clearing garbage. She said Greater Chennai Corporation had an arrangement of clearing garbage from streets and dumping it in the nearest collection points, from where trucks transferred it to dumping yards. This saved time for vehicles in the morning hours, she said.

Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth pointed to the night clearing of garbage being practised in some parts of the city. Another zonal chairperson, Mukesh Sharma, complained about lack of adequate number of garbage clearing vehicles.

Many councillors complained that Tangedco employees left branches of trees that were trimmed during monthly maintenance on the streets, burdening Corporation cleanliness workers further. Foliage and branches remained on the streets for days, especially where vehicles were not available.

Vasuki, chairperson of zone 1, complained about poor quality of manholes. Some officials wanted to post permanent cleanliness workers in their wards as only they were allowed to clear the open drainages.

When the councillors complained about lack of spare motor pumps and inordinate delay in executing works, the Mayor instructed the officials to promptly carry out the works. “The councillors have to face the people in the ensuing elections seeking votes. It is better to complete all the works at the earliest,” she said.

AIADMK leader in the council Solairaja complained that the Corporation was not giving proper replies on the works taken up in desilting the 13 drainage channels in the city.

The councillors also complained about failure to convene the meeting of Standing Committee on Health.

Heated arguments were witnessed when City Engineer Reuben objected to the councillors asking particular officers to reply to their questions. “The councillors can only ask questions for which only the Mayor can instruct the officials to reply,” he said. This led to a minor commotion as a few councillors stood up claiming that it was the elected representatives who were facing the people’s ire.

When the officials rose in solidarity complaining that some councillors used derogatory remarks, the Mayor pacified them.

Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar said mutual respect for the councillors and the officials would help build better relationship in working together.