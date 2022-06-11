Cleanliness drive held at Theni bus stand

Collector K V Muralidharan inspects cleaning work held under ‘People’s movement for clean cities’ at Colonel John Pennycuick Bus Stand in Theni on Saturday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUTL

The initiative ‘People’s movement for clean cities’ was undertaken in six municipalities and 22 town panchayats through various awareness programs in the district here on Saturday.

Collector K V Muralidharan distributed pamphlets to the public and bus users in Colonel John Pennycuick bus stand of Theni-Allinagaram municipality and the bus stand in Palanichettipatti town panchayat. where he also flagged off an awareness rally on transforming into a garbage-free city, according to an official release.

He also overviewed the cleanliness drive that was taken up in these places.

This comes after the Chief Minister M K Stalin’s instructions to undertake the cleanliness drive on every second and fourth Saturdays under the Department of Municipal Administration and Water Supply along with public participation to ensure sustained environmental greenery in cities.

Yellow cloth bags were distributed to the public to stress the importance of using eco-friendly products, added the release.

Further, shop owners, traders and business firms were instructed to avoid the usage of single-use plastic by explaining the harmful effects of them and were encouraged to use cloth bags.

Collector sought the complete cooperation of the public in making the initiative a success.

Theni-Allinagaram municipality zonal president Renupriya, vice president M Selvam and others were present.

