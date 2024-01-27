Cleanliness drive at Thirumalai Nayak Palace

January 27, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - MADURAI

Members of the Dhan foundation conducted a cleanliness drive at the Tirumalai Nayak palace in Madurai on Saturday.

About 50 members of the organisation took part in the drive to create an awareness among the public of maintaining cleanliness in public places, especially in heritage sites.

B. Muthukumar, one of coordinators of Dhan foundation, said, “Our aim was to educate people not to litter in public places.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This was one of the many activities the foundation has been doing for years now. “We used to clean temple water tanks, heritage sites, Vaigai riverbank, etc., through which people would develop an awareness about proper waste disposal and the consequences of such activities,” he said.

He further said that many tourists seeing their cleaning activities volunteered for the works and some even picked up the litters to dispose them. “This is a success to the mission we are undertaking,” he said.

Various women groups operating under Dhan foundation took part in the drive which was organised as part of the walkathon to be conducted next month under the theme ‘New social order,’ he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.