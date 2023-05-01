ADVERTISEMENT

Cleanliness campaign begins in Virudhunagar district

May 01, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan watering a sapling planted on a school premises in Meesalur panchayat to mark beginning of “Namma Ooru Superu”, cleanliness campaign on Monday.

“Namma Ooru Superu”, an awareness campaign on cleanliness, began in Virudhunagar district on Monday.

Collector V.P. Jayaseelan, who participated in the gram sabha meeting at Meesalur panchayat, administered cleanliness pledge to the people on the occasion.

The cleanliness march would be taken out across the district till May 15. The Collector planted saplings on the Government Higher Secondary School premises to mark the awareness campaign.

District Rural Development Agency, Project Director, Dhanapani, District Revenue Officer, Sattur, Anitha, Assistant Director (Panchayats), Visalakshi, were among those who were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US