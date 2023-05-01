HamberMenu
Cleanliness campaign begins in Virudhunagar district

May 01, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau
Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan watering a sapling planted on a school premises in Meesalur panchayat to mark beginning of “Namma Ooru Superu”, cleanliness campaign on Monday.

“Namma Ooru Superu”, an awareness campaign on cleanliness, began in Virudhunagar district on Monday.

Collector V.P. Jayaseelan, who participated in the gram sabha meeting at Meesalur panchayat, administered cleanliness pledge to the people on the occasion.

The cleanliness march would be taken out across the district till May 15. The Collector planted saplings on the Government Higher Secondary School premises to mark the awareness campaign.

District Rural Development Agency, Project Director, Dhanapani, District Revenue Officer, Sattur, Anitha, Assistant Director (Panchayats), Visalakshi, were among those who were present.

