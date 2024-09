The Corporation organized cleanliness awareness events in various parts of the town on Monday.

In the awareness human chain formed at Kandasamypuram, students of Sacred Heart Nursing College participated. City Health Officer Vinoth Raja participated in the human chain.

Students of BMC School, Millerpuram took-out cleanliness awareness rally and planted tree saplings after cleanliness pledge was administered.

Dr. Vinoth Raja participated in the rally.

