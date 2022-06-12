Cleaning of Thamirabarani inspected

Tirunelveli Collector, V. Vishnu, on Sunday inspected the work of cleaning of Thamirabarani river and its banks for 1.5 km between Arugankulam and Naranamalpuram under "Nellai Neervalam" (Tirunelveli Water Resources).

Besides removing the wild growth on either banks, volunteers have taken up restoration of the Jadayu padithurai.

Mr Vishnu said that restoration of water bodies and the Thamirabharani river in Tirunelveli district has been going on for the past 8 months.

As part of "Nellai Neervalam" project, wild growth were being removed, he said. The Collector appealed to the people not to use chemicals in the river.

He also said that washing of vehicles in the riverbed was a crime and local bodies would initiate action against violators.

The officials also took part in an awareness programme among the local people for keeping the river clean.

Disaster Management Tahsildar, Selvan, Tirunelveli Tahsildar, Shanmuga Subramanian, were among those who were present.