Cleaning campaign ‘Namma Ooru Superu’ launched in Dindigul, Theni districts

Collector K.V. Muralidharan takes part in cleaning campaign at Seelayampatti in Theni district on Saturday.

DINDIGUL

Cleanliness drives under the the 'Namma Ooru Superu' scheme rolled out by the State government kickstarted in 306 village panchayats in Dindigul district on Saturday.

The drives under the scheme will be carried out in villages of 14 Panchayat Unions in the district until October 2, stated a press release.

Collector S. Visakan inspected the drive being carried out at the premises of Dindigul Union Office.

Further, he also inspected the progress made under the scheme at Seelapadi Panchayat and directed the officials concerned to carry out these works effectively and efficiently.

Additional Collector (Development) C. Dinesh Kumar, Assistant Director (Panchayats) Rengarajan, Block Development Officers Krishnan and Malarvan and others were present.

Theni

Collector K.V. Muralidharan flagged off the cleanliness drive under the scheme rolled out by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department at the Seelayampatti panchayat of Theni Panchayat Union.

The ‘Namma Ooru Super-u’ campaign will focus on tidying up village panchayats and creating awareness on management of water, waste water and hygiene management, stated a press release.

Conservancy workers, sanitary inspectors, Nehru Yuva Kendra volunteers, NGO workers, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, were roped in to clear off garbage dumps in 130 village panchayats in the district.

Drives were carried out in public parks and toilets, bus stands, religious places, schools and anganwadis, water bodies and channels.

The Collector sought the cooperation of the public in this regard.

Further, he held awareness talks with a few residents and roadside shop owners to segregate waste into degradable and non-degradable while handing over the accumulated waste to conservancy workers.

District Rural Development Agency Project Director Dhandapani, Assistant Director (Panchayats) Annadurai and others were present.