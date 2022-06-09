Clean-up drive held

The Marine Police of the Tamil Nadu Coastal Security Group (CSG) held a cleanup drive along the Ariyaman beach in Ramanathapuram here on Wednesday as part of 'World Ocean Day' celebrations.

A team of 60 police personnel from nearby eight stations, 30 students from Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University of Tamil Nadu, and a few panchayat workers took part in the drive.

According to M Ilayaraja, a marine police officer, around 50 kg of plastic, paper cups, newspaper bits, glass bottles were collected from the four hour long drive.

The campaign was led by Additional Superintendent of Police, Ramanathapuram, P Balakrishnan. Coastal Security Group Inspector Kanakaraj was present.

Awareness meetings were held for tourists and the public on the beach on the importance of keeping the environment clean, especially shores as it affects sea life largely.