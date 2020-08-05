‘Clean and maintain canal, temple land’

A resident of Y. Othakadai here has moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the authorities to clean and maintain a Public Works Department canal and the temple land abutting it.

The petitioner, K. Kavitha, said meat, fish and poultry stalls were dumping waste into the PWD Canal, Periyar Main Canal and the land belonging to Kothandaramasamy Temple. Stench emanated from the land. But for placing a board, the temple authorities have not taken any steps to maintain the land. They could fence the land and plant tree saplings to improve the environment.

Despite earlier High Court directions to clean and maintain the channels and temple land, no steps had been taken, the petitioner said.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam ordered notice to the authorities and sought a response.