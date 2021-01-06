‘Clean and Green Madurai’ campaign launched

The Madurai Chapter of CII Young Indians (Yi) and Airports Authority of India (AAI), Madurai, on Wednesday launched a ‘Clean and Green Madurai’ campaign at the airport here.
As part of the initiative, boards in Tamil and English were placed urging passengers to take a pledge to keep the city clean and green.
Inaugurating the campaign, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Anna Nagar) T.K. Lilly Grace said that one of the important responsibilities of a citizen was to keep the city clean and green. This habit should be introduced at school/college levels so that children were brought up with the responsibility to keep their city and nation clean, green and safe.
Poornima Venkatesh of CII Yi urged the passengers to undertake the ‘Clean and Green Madurai Pledge’. The government had introduced many schemes for the development of the city and its people. Therefore, people should unite to support the government to achieve international standards.
