Clay pot vendors, makers see good business on Pongal eve

January 14, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Clay pot vendors in the city are busy catering to eager customers on the eve of Pongal who purchase pots every year as per tradition.

G. Saroja, a pot-vendor at Nagal Nagar said that she has been selling her earthen pots to regular customers whom she meets once a year.

“We procure pots from Manamadurai, Tirunelveli, Shencottai and from Kerala too. After two years of lull owing to COVID-19 pandemic, the sales have been good this year. Colleges and schools have procured in bulk as they are holding celebrations,” she said. A 1 kg capacity pot was sold at ₹150 while 1.5 kg and 3 kg were sold for ₹200 and ₹400 respectively.

She also noted that production has taken a hit and prices of raw materials have gone up steadily. “But most customers are shocked when we quote reasonable prices for what they think is just a mud pot. The work and effort behind crafting one is not easy as it seems,” she noted.

Concurring with her, R. Karthik, 20, of Gopalpatti near Paraipatti, who picked up pottery after his grandfather, said that it was no easy job.

“Though we had good rains this year, the showers during November played spoilsport in our business. It is the time we usually get our wheels running to carve out pots which will take at least 25 days to become a finished product. Drying of pots is an essential stage which became an issue this year,” he said, adding that it ultimately affected their orders.

Despite it all, he raced against time to complete his orders , a pair costing ₹90 was transported to customers in Palani, Madurai, Theni, Udumalpet, Pollachi and Kerala.

S. Ganesan, 50, a fellow potter of Gopalpatti, recalled how there used to be over 50 potters in his village, even five years ago, but there are just less than 10 now. “Many have taken other jobs for various reasons which the State needs to focus on. It must take steps to better our livelihood,” he said.

He also echoed many fellow potters’ thoughts when he said that it came as a disappointment that the State did not procure pots as part of distribution in the Pongal gift hamper.

Away from the kiln’s heat, all that mattered for V. Mariyappan, 45, of Eriodu is that buying a new earthen pot for every Pongal is a custom that he simply cannot skip.

“Preparing Pongal in a new clay pot is a symbol of new beginnings and welcoming prosperity and joy into one’s life as per traditional belief. The pots bought every year will be used for other purposes unlike the ones who prepare Pongal on brass pots, especially the city dwellers,” he said.

Pot sellers at Nagal Nagar and Bharathipuram, on Santhai Road and Bazaar Street saw brisk business.

Meanwhile customers also opted for brass pots and vessels, which were sold in more sizes at shops. The product had many takers from the families to be given to the newly weds.