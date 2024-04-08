ADVERTISEMENT

Classroom furniture handed over to Madurai Central Prison

April 08, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - MADURAI  

The Hindu Bureau

Department of Non-Formal and Adult Education on Monday handed over desks and benches to the women;s wing Madurai Central Prison, to be used for those attending literacy classes. 

As part of a literacy programme, classes are being conducted on the prison premises for 77 men and 30 women inmates since last September. With the help of five volunteers, regular classes are being conducted in five centres at the prison complex. Following the request for classroom furniture, 10 benches and as many desks were handed over to the women’s wing.

