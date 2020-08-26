Put off classes for first year college students

26 August 2020 21:49 IST

The Madurai Kamaraj University Private Colleges Management Association sought postponement of classes for first year students to September 15.

In a petition to the Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K. P. Anbalagan, its office-bearers including president R. Lakshmipathy, general secretary S. Rajagopal and treasurer G. Mariskumar said many private colleges were yet to complete the admission process. Many colleges have only around 30% enrolment. Though the government said admissions should be made online, students pay between ₹300 to 500 to computer centres to fill up application forms.

There has been a drop in the number of students from nearby districts.

They sought opening of computer centres in all institutions to ensure that students can themselves apply.