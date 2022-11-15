Classes begin for first-year MBBS students

Professors and senior students of Madurai Medical College (MMC) welcomed the fresh batch of first-year students to the college on Tuesday. An orientation programme was held for 226 students.
Vice-Principal V. Dhanalakshmi said 24 students were yet to join. “The white coat ceremony, during which the Hippocratic Oath is administered, will be held soon,” she said.
“The freshers were given a warm welcome with chocolates, flowers and greeting cards,” said S. Prem Sekar, president of Students’ Council.
The students were urged to be focused, service-minded and to maintain discipline. “They were briefed on many points, including that the MMC is a ragging-free campus and that they can approach professors and wardens with any queries,” said Ms. Dhanalakshmi.
Parents who accompanied their wards shared their views on why the MMC was their choice. Professors also briefed the students on the various extracurricular activities open for them.
