Class XII results: Madurai ranked fifth in State

Madurai district was ranked fifth in the State in the Class 12 State Board Examinations with a pass percentage of 96.89. Girls have outperformed boys and recorded a pass percentage of 98.58 as against 95.15 recorded by boys in the district.

Out of 34,828 students from 325 schools who appeared for the examinations, 33,745 students cleared the examinations. A total of 17,412 girls and 16,333 boys cleared the examinations. A total of 156 schools in the district secured centum results.

Educational district wise pass percentage results: Tirumangalam topped with an overall pass percentage of 97.76 followed by Usilampatti with 97.21, Melur recorded a pass percentage of 96.77 and Madurai 96.29.

Adi Dravidar Welfare schools recorded a pass percentage of 97.52, Corporation Schools 95.45, fully aided schools 95.86, government schools 94.48, HR and CE schools 98.47, Kallar Reclamation schools 96.63, partly aided school 99.02, self finance matriculation schools 99.34, self finance schools under DSE 99.53 and social welfare schools 100 per cent, as per official data.

In the differently abled candidates category: Blind students secured a pass percentage of 100, deaf and dumb candidates secured 95.74, physically challenged candidates 92 and the other category under the differently abled secured 100 per cent.