Class XII board examinations begin

Ramnathapuram/ Sivaganga

Class 12 State Board examinations began on Monday, with students writing the language paper under the revised syllabus.

In Ramanathapuram district a total of 14,286 students appeared for the examination. As many as 747 students were absent.

Examinations were conducted in a total of 60 centres across the district. Apart from regular students, a total of 268 private candidates wrote the examination.

Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao inspected Syed Ammal Higher Secondary School during the examination. A total of 65 chief invigilators and 919 hall invigilators were deployed across the examination centres.

A total of 139 flying squads were deputed, who made surprise checks at schools to check for any malpractice during the examination.

Eleven scribes, who were teachers, assisted the visually impaired and differently abled students in writing the examination. These students were given additional one hour to complete their examination.

The district education officials said that all necessary arrangements were made to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination. The officials said that drinking water facilities and uninterrupted power supply was ensured at all examination centres.

Sivaganga

A total of 15,498 students wrote the examinations in Sivaganga district. As many as 805 students were absent.

Collector J. Jayakanthan inspected Sivaganga Government Girls Higher Secondary School during the examination.

Examinations were conducted in a total of 72 centres across the district. As many as 1,040 hall invigilators and 90 static invigilators were deployed across the examination centres.

Police personnel were also deployed at each centre for security during the examination. The officials said that the answer sheets were collected and safely sealed.

A total of eight flying squads were deputed who made surprise visits to the schools during examination. To assist the differently abled students, a total of 27 scribes were present across the centres.

The examination which started on Monday will continue till March 24.

Virudhunagar

In Virudhunagar, around 1008 students absented themselves from appearing for the first Language paper of Plus Two exam that began on Monday.

Out of the 23,237 students who were to appear for the Tamil examination 1007 students or 95.67% students had absented themselves on Monday. Among the absentees, boys were 535 and girls were 472.

Students from 216 schools from the district were attending the exam in 98 centres.

Among the 25 students in the Sivakasi educational district who had opted for French as the first language, one boy failed to turn up for the examination. No complaints of malpractice were reported on Monday.