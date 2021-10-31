Madurai

Class XI Madurai boy stabs fellow student in school

A Class XI boy stabbed a fellow student with a broken piece of a liquor bottle in the classroom of a Government Higher Secondary School in Madurai on Saturday.

The boy has been admitted to the Government Rajaji hospital.

The police said that the accused boy was enraged after his tonsured head was frequently made fun of .

On Saturday, when he quarreled with two students, another student intervened and scolded him.

The boy, then went out of the classroom, returned with a piece of broken bottle and stabbed him.

Alanganallur police arrested him and sent to Observation Home.


