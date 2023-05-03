HamberMenu
Class X student submits plea to cancel quarry permit

May 03, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A class X student submitted a petition in the Collector’s Office on Tuesday seeking the cancellation of licence issued for stone quarrying near his village.

According to the petition, the student from Vadakku Vijayanarayanam said a village panchayat president is running stone quarry at Padapparkulam, situated about 2 km from Vadakku Vijayanarayanam. As explosives are being used at odd hours too, the public are suffering from sleepless nights. The blasts are also causing cracks in the houses.

The stones being transported in the lorries causes serious pollution and damages roads. Since this stone quarry has undermined the peaceful living of the villagers, the Collector should inspect the quarry and cancel the permit given for stone quarrying, the student said.

