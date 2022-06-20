Class X results: Madurai comes fourth in State

Madurai district was ranked fourth in the State in the Class 10 State Board Examinations with a pass percentage of 95.09. Girls have outperformed boys and recorded a pass percentage of 97.51 as against 92.72 recorded by boys in the district.

Out of 38,559 students from 487 schools who appeared for the examinations, 36,665 students cleared the examinations. A total of 18,579 girls and 18,086 boys cleared the examinations. A total of 221 schools in the district secured centum results.

Educational district wise pass percentage results: Usilampatti topped with an overall pass percentage of 97.82 followed by Tirumangalam with 95.22, Melur recorded a pass percentage of 95.21 and Madurai 93.73.

Adi Dravidar Welfare schools recorded a pass percentage of 88.41, Corporation Schools 92.48, fully aided schools 93.16, government schools 92.69, HR and CE schools 97.79, Kallar reclamation schools 96.25, partly aided 95.65, self finance matriculation 98.97, self finance under DSE 97.70 and social welfare 100, as per official data.

In the differently abled candidates category: Visually impaired candidates secured a pass percentage of 100, hearing impaired candidates secured 97.67, physically challenged candidates 89.29 and the other category under the differently abled secured 93.46.