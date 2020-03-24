Class 12 students complete board exams amidst COVID-19 fear

MADURAI

Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, students of Class 12 completed their board exams here on Tuesday and breathed a sigh of relief.

A total of 34,869 students wrote their Accountancy, Chemistry and Geography exams at 120 centres across Madurai district. There were a total of 1,616 absentees. Members of the Education Department said they were unclear if many students abstained because of COVID-19.

A number of students were seen walking out of their examination centres wearing masks to prevent transmission.

K. Yuvaraaj, a student of M. Ramachandran-Radha Ammal MAVMM. Matriculation Higher Secondary School, said that students were asked to wash their hands using soap before entering the exam hall and later also given sanitizer before they began writing the exam. He added that starting the examination at 10.45 a.m. also helped many students who usually travel by public transport to find a way and make it to the exam hall.

K. Yuvarani, his twin sister, said that both the Accountancy paper and the Chemistry paper were easy to tackle. Yuvaraaj said, “In all of the exams, only the Physics paper seems to have been difficult.”

S. Sundararajan, a parent, said that it was completely unnecessary for students to have written the exam amidst the crisis as it endangered the young lives.

“It is merely an exam. Why put pressure on students to risk lives when there is so much panic,” he asked.

“We ensured that the students maintained a minimum of five feet distance between each other to ensure social distancing and prevention of malpractices. Teachers, hall monitors and supervisors too washed their hands and used sanitisers. This is the last exam students from State Board will be writing for now as Class 11 exams have been postponed,” said District Chief Education Officer R. Swaminathan.