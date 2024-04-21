Class 10 boy stabs father for beating up his mother

April 21, 2024 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - Madurai

A class 10 boy stabbed his father for frequently quarrelling with his mother and beating her at Sellur in Madurai on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The injured man was admitted to hospital and the boy was picked up by police.

The police said the man, aged 41, was a loadman and frequently picked up quarrel with his wife and beat her up. When he behaved in a similar fashion on Saturday night, his son, a 16-year-old boy, snatched a small knife from his father and stabbed him.

The father, who was seriously injured in his abdomen, was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital. Sellur police have booked the boy for attempt to murder.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.