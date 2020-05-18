Class 10 Board exams: government schools in rural areas grapple with logistics issues

Heads of government schools in rural areas in Madurai district say that they are battling a number of odds regarding the conduct of Class 10 board examinations starting June 1.

Most concur that the examination ideally should be deferred as students may not be prepared and there is uncertainty regarding transportation.

A headmaster from a school in Kottampatti block says that this is the first time his school will be used as a centre to conduct exams. They have just begun sanitising rooms as of Monday and have been calling all their Class 10 students to ensure that they are within the district.

“Teachers have been calling students each day and telling parents to make their wards study at night too. However, since we are in a deep rural pocket, we are unable to reach some students. We have asked their peers to contact them but are still a bit unsure about their status,” he says.

The head of a school in Melur block says that usually all students from government schools require training until the last minute.

“Students are used to coming to schools, clearing their doubts and then studying further. Without any guidance for 60 days, how can we expect them to perform,” she asks.

The head from Kottampatti block says that there are many concerns regarding travel too.

“Even on a regular basis, it is hard to reach the school as there are small and winding roads which prevent any movement of public transport. Most of the students in my school do not have vehicles of their own. I wonder how they will make it,” he says.

Also, what about the students from the containment zone, he asks.

The HM from Melur block says that although several people have raised concerns regarding students, no one has spoken about the plight of teachers.

“Will the teachers who are in-charge of invigilating students from containment zones be provided any special equipment?” she says.

She adds that teachers must be provided a special bus to pick them up and drop them at their respective centres during each exam.

A headmaster in Kallukudi block says that apart from problems regarding students and teachers, they have been finding it difficult to source conservancy workers to clean the school regularly.

“The Education department has told us that we must clean our premises twice a day. Without any personnel, how can we ensure that the school is sanitised?” he asks.

District Chief Education Officer R. Swaminathan says that at the moment, a total of 469 centres have been recognised. Students will have the ability to write the exam in their own schools and need not move out.

Only 10 students will be allowed to sit in a classroom to ensure physical distancing. Apart from this, students can call their teachers at any point in the day to ask for doubts too.

“We are yet to discuss with the health department about the measures to be taken in centres where students from containment zones will appear for the exam. However, all students and teachers must wear masks. We will not be providing any transport as there are 469 centres and it will be difficult to coordinate. We are hoping that buses begin plying by then,” the senior official says.