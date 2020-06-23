Class 10 and 11 answer scripts being collected

The School Education Department has started collecting quarterly and half-yearly answer scripts of Class 10 and Class 11 students from schools across the district on Monday.
Chief Educational Officer R. Swaminathan said that schools were allotted separate slots for submitting the answer sheets for the next one week to ensure that personal distancing norms were followed. One school was allotted in each of Melur, Tirumangalam, Madurai city and Usilampatti for the submission of answer sheets.
With the cancellation of Class 10 board examinations, 80% marks would be awarded to the students based on their performance in quarterly and half-yearly examinations and their attendance would be taken into account for awarding the remaining 20% marks.
Mr. Swaminathan said that all schools have been instructed to submit the answer scripts and the progress reports of the students.
There will be a three-level evaluation to ensure that there is no discrepancy in awarding marks for the students, he said.
“The scores submitted by the school teachers will be recorded in one column. It will be evaluated by mark verification officers. At the final level, it will again be verified by a scrutiny officer, who will post the mark on the online portal,”Mr. Swaminathan said.
In case schools were unable to submit answer scripts, they were asked to submit their mark registers, he added.
