Clash between two groups of youths

TIRUNELVELI

05 October 2021 21:08 IST

The Kalakkad police are on the lookout for two persons, who are working in an oil installation in South Sudan and two of their associates for assaulting two youths who objected to the rash driving of their car while going to Thalaiyanai, a picnic spot,

According to police, C. Augustine, 26, of Puthu Street in Kalakkad and his friend D. Raj Mohan, also from the same area, were going to Thalaiyanai near Kalakkad recently. When they were crossing Moongiladi near Kalakkad, a group of youth from Azhagappapuram in Kanniyakumari district, who were also going to Thalaiyanai in a car to take bath in the river, terrified the public with the speed of the vehicle.

When Mr. Augustine and Mr. Raj Mohan opposed it, those who were occupying the car, stopped the vehicle and verbally abused them in obscene language. After allegedly assaulting them, they also threatened them of dire consequences.

When the identity of the occupants of the car was checked, they were identified as S. Michael Valprathan of Azhagappapuram in Kanniyakumari district, his associate A. George Thomson, also from Azhagappapuram, and two other unidentified persons.

Based on a complaint from Mr. Augustine, the Kalakkad police have registered a case against Michael Valprathan, George Thomson and two others under Section 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation).

The police found that both Michael Valprathan and George Thomson are working in an onshore oil installation in South Sudan. Steps are on to impound their passports and arrest the duo.