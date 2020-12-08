Police avert clash

The police detained cadre of the DMK and the AIADMK here on Tuesday in order to avert a direct clash between them and posted pickets.
The issue of which party is more corrupt reached a flashpoint when Virudhunagar district secretary of the AIADMK and Minister Rajendhira Bhalaji accused the DMK of corruption to the core after reported war of words between leaders of both parties during the last few days. Senior DMK functionaries including former ministers KKSSR Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu warned the minister with dire consequences if he continued to level charges against the party president M. K. Stalin and former Union Minister A. Raja.
Even as the issue seemed to be put on the back burner on Tuesday as the call for nationwide bandh in support of farmers and the demonstration by doctors hogged the limelight, a fresh quarrel in Ramanathapuram district kept the police on tenterhooks when they attempted to burn the effigies of rival leaders.
Though there were very few workers from both parties, tension mounted when they started pelting stones, chappals and vegetables against each other near Aranmanaivasal. A posse of police personnel led by ASP Arvind, DSP Velladurai and teams rushed to the spot and detained them.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath