Police avert clash

The police detained cadre of the DMK and the AIADMK here on Tuesday in order to avert a direct clash between them and posted pickets.

The issue of which party is more corrupt reached a flashpoint when Virudhunagar district secretary of the AIADMK and Minister Rajendhira Bhalaji accused the DMK of corruption to the core after reported war of words between leaders of both parties during the last few days. Senior DMK functionaries including former ministers KKSSR Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu warned the minister with dire consequences if he continued to level charges against the party president M. K. Stalin and former Union Minister A. Raja.

Even as the issue seemed to be put on the back burner on Tuesday as the call for nationwide bandh in support of farmers and the demonstration by doctors hogged the limelight, a fresh quarrel in Ramanathapuram district kept the police on tenterhooks when they attempted to burn the effigies of rival leaders.

Though there were very few workers from both parties, tension mounted when they started pelting stones, chappals and vegetables against each other near Aranmanaivasal. A posse of police personnel led by ASP Arvind, DSP Velladurai and teams rushed to the spot and detained them.