Clash with Congress cadre: BJP functionary arrested

April 04, 2023 - NAGERCOIL

BJP Kanniyakumari district unit president C. Dharmaraj was arrested on Tuesday evening in connection with the clash between the cadre of his party and the Congress on Monday.

Congress functionaries on Monday took out a rally to lay siege to the BJP office after a case was registered against them on a complaint from a BJP office-bearer, who had objected to a recent novel protest by the Congress following the conviction of their leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case and subsequent disqualification from Lok Sabha membership. The Congress functionaries tonsured their heads and headed to Ozhuginaseri cremation ground holding a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the rally, some people resorted to stone-pelting, in which cadre of both the parties sustained injuries. A few Congress flags were also burnt.

After registering cases against 55 cadre of the BJP and the Congress, Kottar police arrested 13 persons from both the parties on Tuesday morning. In the evening, they arrested Mr. Dharmaraj and remanded him in judicial custody.