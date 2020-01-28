Clash near Periyakulam: eight arrested

THENI

A day after the clash between two intermediate caste groups at Kailasapatti near Periyakulam in Theni district, in which two persons – Jeyabal and Perumal – were killed and seven others injured, police arrested eight persons in connection with the murder of Jeyabal.

The police identified the accused as ‘Bullet’ Murugan, Surendar, Nagaraj, Radhakrishnan, Arun Murugan, Sivakumar, Abhimanyu and Selvakumar, all belonging to one group.

Two cases of murder have been registered and the accused have been booked under various IPC sections for rioting. “We are yet to arrest the accused in the murder of Perumal. Further investigation is on,” said Periyakulam Deputy Superintendent of Police Arumugam.

Inspector General of Police (South Zone) K.P. Shanmuga Rajeswaran, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Dindigul Range) Joshi Nirmal Kumar and Theni SP Sai Charan Tejaswi inspected the village. Over 200 police personnel have been deployed in the area to avoid any further clashes.