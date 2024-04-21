Clash between two castes near Sayalkudi

April 21, 2024 04:39 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

A clash between some youths belonging to two castes resulted in physical assaults that seven people, including two women, suffered multiple injuries on Saturday night.

Police said that following the polling, which ended on April 19 evening, two groups from the Kadugu Sandhai Chatram village near Sayalkudi had a wordy altercation. The youths were engaged in a conversation with some women on whether they had cast their votes to the candidate they had intended to.

The issue again snowballed on Saturday evening in the locality as more number of youths arrived there and conducted inquiries on whom they voted for. Suddenly, the gang, which had come on bikes, pulled out long aruvals and assaulted the people.

In the melee, two women identified as Selvi (45) and Vellathai (56) suffered serious injuries. Manikandan (23), Mukesh Kannan (21), Irullaya (48) and Arvind (19) also suffered multiple injuries.

The villagers dialled ‘108’ emergency ambulance service, which rushed the injured to Kadaladi Government Hospital for first-aid and subsequently referred them to Ramanathapuram Government Medical College and Hospital.

Meanwhile, on Saturday night, the relatives from the Chatram village indulged in a road blockade stir on East Coast Road demanding the police to arrest the attackers.

As they refused to disperse, traffic got piled up on the stretch. DSP Sudhir Lal and a team of officers held talks and assured them of action following which the people dropped the stir.

The police have booked a case and are on the lookout for the suspects. Pickets were posted in the area to ensure there were no untoward incidents.