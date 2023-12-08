HamberMenu
Clash between cadre of BJP and Congress

December 08, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Srikrishna L 2193
Police trying to stop Congress and BJP workers from attacking each other near Dindigul bus stand on Friday.

Police trying to stop Congress and BJP workers from attacking each other near Dindigul bus stand on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Congress and BJP cadre pelted stones against each other near Dindigul bus stand on Friday following which police detained them.

Two days ago, after the Congress district president reportedly used defamatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP leaders lodged a complaint. On Friday, the BJP cadre decided to take a march to the Congress party office near the bus stand and stage a demonstration.

As the news spread, the Congress also mobilised its cadre. When the police were informed of this development, hundreds of personnel were deployed. The BJP cadre allegedly pelted stones and as the situation looked like heading for a free-for-all, the police detained some persons. Incidents of the clash went viral throughout the day.

