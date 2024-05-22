ADVERTISEMENT

Clash among train passengers; 2 injured

Updated - May 22, 2024 09:51 pm IST

Published - May 22, 2024 09:50 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Two passengers of Chennai – Guruvayur Express Train suffered bleeding injuries in a clash among the passengers on Wednesday night.

 A fight broke-out among the passengers of an unreserved coach in Chennai – Guruvayur Express Train. Members of a dance troupe travelling in the coach were assaulted by a few passengers travelling in the same coach.

Even as it was crossing Meenakshipuram manned level crossing after leaving Tirunelveli Junction, the clash escalated and two members of the dance troupe – Jamal and Sajin of Thiruvananthapuram - sustained bleeding injuries. As someone in the coach pulled the alarm chain, the express train came to a halt at 9 p.m. at Meenakshipuram manned level crossing.

 After the railway police rushed to the spot, the injured were taken to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment. The train suffered a detention of 20 minutes at this spot.

 Government Railway Police are investigating.

