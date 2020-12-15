Clarity sought over how many times Indian currency was devalued

15 December 2020 22:26 IST

Madurai

A group of police aspirants preferred a writ appeal before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday against a single bench order that had concluded that the Indian currency was devalued thrice since 1947. The single bench had directed 0.5 marks be awarded to two petitioners who had challenged the expert committee’s answer: four times.

The contention was the answer to the question: How many times the Indian rupee was devalued since 1947 ? that was asked in the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board examination. While in the preliminary answer key it was given out as three times, subsequently in the final answer key it was given out as four times by the expert committee.

The single bench hearing the writ petition filed by two police aspirants had held that the expert committee apart from the devaluation of the currency thrice has also taken into account the demonetisation of (₹ 500 and ₹ 1000) currency in 2016. Therefore, the expert committee had concluded that the answer was four times instead of three times, the single judge had observed.

The appellants who had answered the question as four times appealed against the order of the single judge and sought permission to take part in the interview that was scheduled to commence this week. The court was informed that the interview for the selection to the post of Sub-Inspector of Police would go on for three weeks.

In order to bring a conclusion to the issue, a Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi suo motu impleaded the Ministry of Finance as a respondent in the writ appeal in order to ascertain the facts. The judges adjourned the hearing till December 21.