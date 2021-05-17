Madurai

CJM succumbs to COVID-19

TIRUNELVELI

District Chief Judicial Magistrate V.M. Neesh, 42, succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday night even as he was undergoing treatment in Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital since May 1.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Hailing from Thirumangalam in Madurai district, Neesh, who was serving as Judicial Magistrate in Cuddalore district was posted here recently, assumed office only on April 26.

As he tested positive when he had gone to Thoothukudi, Neesh was admitted to a private hospital and then shifted to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital on May 1.

