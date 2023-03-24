ADVERTISEMENT

CJI to lay foundation stone for additional court building on March 25

March 24, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The District Court in Madurai has got a fresh coat of paint ahead of the foundation laying ceremony for an additional court building on the premises. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud will lay the foundation stone for the additional court building on the Madurai District Court campus in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on March 25.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Tamil Nadu Law Minister S. Regupathy, Supreme Court judges, Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court T. Raja, Madras High Court judges and Ministers will be present on the occasion.

According to a G.O issued for the establishment of the additional court building, 30 courts are functioning at the existing cramped court building. Hence, the proposal of the Madras High Court for an additional court building was accepted.

The State government accorded administrative sanction for ₹166 crore for the construction of the additional court building, comprising basement, stilt floor with three floors above to accommodate 18 court halls (six court halls per floor), with structural stability to have up to nine floors above the stilt. The new building will have a total plinth area of 31,488 square metres.

The additional court building had been a long-pending demand of the advocates. They said the main building was constructed more than 50 years ago and it could not accommodate new court halls. The heritage structure should be protected. Therefore, there was a need to construct an additional court building, they said. Adequate security arrangements have been made for the function.

